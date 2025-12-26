FITUR 2026 Expands Travel Tech Zone By 50%, Reinforcing Its Innovation Tourism Role

As competition for global tourism increasingly depends on digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and creating connected experiences, the Travel Technology area is emerging as a driving force for the sector transformation at FITUR 2026.

Tech firms have taken a leading role when improving processes optimisation, fostering sustainability, making the most of the traveller experience and creating new business models.

In summary, it stands as one of the key pillars of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, held between January 21 and 25.

With over than 150 companies con- firmed two months ahead of the fair, the Travel Technology area is set to expand by an exceptional 50% growth in 2026.

Hence it will bring together leading firms from over 20 countries, including Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Turkey.

One of the major breakthroughs this year will be the relocation of Travel Tech to the new Knowledge Hub, located at Hall 12. Essentially the lounge is designed to connect innovation, training, high-tech trends and business.

It intends to strengthen FITUR’s role as the innovation hub where solutions in AI, automation, data analytics, distribution, digital marketing, smart mobility and immersive experiences, converge.

Travel Technology will feature cutting-edge services from leading companies such as Amadeus, Travelgate, Roommatik , Septeo, Juniper Travel Technology, BEONx, Tech Tourism Cluster and Roiback.

Business France will also showcase groundbreaking start-ups, highlighting the area’s role in positioning tech firms across the globe.

The relevance of Travel Technology for the tourism industry lies in its ability to strengthen destination and business competitiveness, transform the traveller experience through cutting-edge digital solutions, improve operational and energy efficiency, and generate new data-driven business models.

Its growth in FITUR 2026 echoes this evolution and establishes the fair as a key platform for international dialogue between innovation and tourism, connecting technology companies with operators, destinations, investors and the wider value chain with- in the tourism industry.

FITUR, which is an international tour- ism fair and the first global tourism exhibition and conference platform for the year, is scheduled to at IFEMA Madrid, Spain, between January 21 and 25, 2026.

The annual gathering brings together professionals with high decision-making power, leading companies, international destinations and visitors who are passion- ate about discovering the latest trends in tourism.

With a strategic focus on sustainability, innovation and digitalisation, FITUR drives the transformation of the sector through specialised content, high-value networking and proposals that shape the future of tourism.

Over five days, FITUR offers a unique platform to generate business, launch projects, establish partnerships and access cutting-edge training.

At the weekend, the general public can explore destinations, participate in interactive experiences and learn first-hand about global tourism offerings. *Culled: Voyagesafriq.com