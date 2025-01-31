FITUR 2025 exceeds projected record of attendance

Share

Capricorn Concierge will manage the training and recruitment of personnel, establish domestic tourism clubs, devel- op and execute promotional campaigns, and provide regular progress reports to the Ministry. The company will also cre- ate virtual reality tour content and procure virtual reality tourism gadgets. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Capricorn Concierge, Tourism Services Limited and the Project Coordinator, Mr Ibitayo Araoye, the project will unfold in three stages: Training and Recruitment: Capricorn Concierge will conduct training sessions and recruit personnel; Formation of Tour- ism Clubs: Establish domestic tourism clubs in various regions; and Launch of Promotional Campaigns: Highlight Nige- ria’s local destinations and attractions. Araoye disclosed that this collaboration will assist in implementing effective proj- ects to achieve shared goals relevant to Ni- geria’s arts, culture, tourism, and creative economy sectors.

“It will also facilitate policy-level analysis and collaboration on developing initiatives and programs aimed at advancing sustainable results in these sectors,” he said.ism model is also essential to preserve the right to travel for future generations, ensuring that travel remains an accessible and enriching reality. With Brazil as the Partner Country, FITUR 2025 was declared opened on Jan- uary 22 by the King and Queen of Spain. The event saw the participation of all stakeholders in the tourism industry’s value chain, who presented the latest trends, showcased the sector’s dynamism through numerous business transactions, and exchanged knowledge and best prac- tices to continue shaping the sustainable development of the industry. FITUR 2026 is slated to hold between January 21 and 25, with Mexico as the Partner Country.

Share

Please follow and like us: