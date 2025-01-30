New Telegraph

FitNaijaBoy Organises First All-Universities Fitness Championship

A Lagos-based fitness advisory and promotions company, FitNaijaBoy Ventures Limited, has begun preparations to organise the first All-Universities Bodybuilding Championship tagged “Mr FITNAIJA 2025.”

According to the CEO of FitNaijaBoy, Chidi Nebo, this event which will take place towards the end of the year “is designed to promote fitness on a national scale and foster unity among universi – ties in Nigeria.”

The qualifier will take place in participating universities with the aim of producing the top three athletes from each university who will represent their schools at the main Championship event.

Mr FITNAIJA AllUniversities Bodybuilding Championship is a veritable platform for discerning companies, to showcase their brands. It is also an amazing opportunity especially for youth-centric brands to engage with their target audience.

