Fitch Upgrades Benue State’s Credit Rating To ‘B’ Outlook Stable

The Group Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, has commended the latest upgrade of Benue State’s credit rating by global rating agency, Fitch Ratings, describing it as a testament to the prudent and visionary management of the state’s economy under Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Fitch Ratings, in its latest report dated July 18, 2025, upgraded Benue State’s LongTerm Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from ‘B-’ to ‘B’, and the National Long-Term Rating from ‘A-(nga)’ to ‘A(nga)’, with a stable outlook.

The agency cited: “improved fiscal performance, efficient debt servicing, better management of federal allocation receivables, and rising microeconomic activity that leads to inclusive governance” as major contribu tors to the rating uplift.

“These factors have driven the upward revision of its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) to ‘B’ from ‘B-’.”…Fitch Ratings has upgraded Benue State’s Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ and National Long-Term Rating to ‘A(nga)’ from ‘A- (nga)’ as it affirmed Lagos and Kaduna states’ Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B’, the statement conveying the new rating partly reads.”