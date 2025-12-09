Fitch To CBN: Proceed Cautiously With Policy Easing

Fitch Ratings has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to proceed cautiously with monetary policy easing. The credit rating agency, which gave the advice in its “Sub-Saharan Africa Sovereigns Outlook 2026,” released on Monday, stated that while lower inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) provides room for rate cuts, it also poses risks if liquidity is not managed effectively.

“South Africa’s new inflation target is consistent with policy rate cuts, the Central Bank of Nigeria should continue to ease policy cautiously, and we see further cuts in Kenya and Ghana,” Fitch stated The rating agency maintained a “neutral” 2026 outlook for SSA sovereigns, citing stable growth and moderate inflation.

While it noted that reform momentum and improving terms of trade are offsetting weaker external assistance and global volatility, Fitch warned that political activism among youth and upcoming elections in key countries remain constraints on fiscal adjustment.

According to the rating agency, Nigeria’s elections, likely in early 2027, will test the durability of reforms. Fitch said that while it assumes the country’s key reforms will hold, it anticipates some fiscal easing.

“Ensuring the liquidity generated does not feed into inflation may prove challenging,” the agency warned. Fitch noted that financing conditions look reasonable for the region, with global policy rates and spreads declining.

Although it expects lower inflation to ease domestic financing costs, Fitch flagged vulnerabilities from “large and growing bank holdings of sovereign debt.”