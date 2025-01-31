Fitch: Sukuk Defaults Stood At 0.19% In 2024

Share

Sukuk defaults around the world have remained rare, as most issuances have continued to be dominated by creditworthy governments and their related entities, Fitch Ratings has said.

According to the credit rating agency, Sukuk default rates globally stood at only 0.19 per cent of all sukuk issued as of the end of 2024..

It further said that most defaults had so far been linked to corporates and some financial institutions, adding that to date, no sovereign sukuk has defaulted.

The rating agency did not specify the number of issuances to date, but between January 1, 2000 and August 15, 2024, Fitch recorded more than 22,700 sukuk issuances worth around $5.2 billion.

Share

Please follow and like us: