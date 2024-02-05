Fitch Solutions: BoG to cut policy rate to 28% in March

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will cut the policy rate by another 100 basis points to 28.00 per cent at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in March 2024, Fitch Solutions has predicted. The agency disclosed this in its latest article titled, “More interest rate cuts on the way in Ghana, following cautious start of easing cycle.” It stated: “We expect that the BoG will cut the policy rate by another 100bps to 28.00% at the next MPC meeting in March. Inflation will remain on a downward trend over the coming months, in part driven by statistical base effects and the lagged impact of monetary tightening.”

Already, the UK-based firm is predicting an 800 basis points decline in the monetary policy rate to 22.0% in 2024. It pointed out that the disinflation process will continue throughout 2024, supported by base effects. Moreover, a gradual improvement in investor sentiment and a $600 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursement will keep the exchange rate stable at roughly GH¢12.00 to a dollar on the interbank market throughout quarter one of 2024. As such, it said it expects that the price pressures stemming from imported goods and services will remain limited over the coming months, supporting the ongoing disinflationary trend.