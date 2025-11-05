Fitch: Shadow Banking Industry May Trigger Global Financial Shock

The $3 trillion shadow banking industry has developed “bubble-like characteristics” that could risk triggering a wider global financial shock, according to Fitch Ratings.

In a new report, the credit rating agency said that if a crisis took hold in the private credit market, then it could ripple out to fund managers, banks and insurers who bankroll the market. Shadow banking refers to bank-like financial activities conducted by non-bank institutions that are not subject to the same regulations as traditional banks.

It includes entities such as hedge funds, money market funds, and private equity firms that perform credit intermediation, maturity transformation, and liquidity transformation outside of the regular banking system.

The market’s size has increased by about 50 percent in recent years, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that banks worldwide now have about $4.5 trillion of exposure to private credit players, not all of which has been drawn down.

Fitch’s warning follows concerns over bad loans triggered by the $12 billion collapse of US auto parts giant First Brands and two regional US banks. The credit rating agency had previously said that the private credit market was still too small to pose a systemic risk to the financial system.

But in its new note, Fitch warned that private credit was “emerging from being a niche product for institutional investors to a more significant asset class that is growing not only in scale but complexity”. This meant that “a financial shock event could reveal unexpected transmission channels” to the wider financial markets.

This transmission risk could be exacerbated by “the emergence of traditional ‘bubblelike’ characteristics”. These included the growing involvement of individual investors alongside big banks and fund managers, and the increased leverage or debt that borrowers were taking on.

Fitch was also seeing more creative ways of packaging the debt, known as “financial innovation”. However, the agency also said it was not yet seeing “classic bubble signs” because investors were still pricing the most high-risk credit more cautiously.