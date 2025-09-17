Fitch Raises 2025 Global Growth Forecasts To 2.4%

Fitch Ratings has raised its world growth forecasts for 2025 to 2.4 per cent, up 0.2 percentage points since June 2025, but a sizeable slowdown from 2.9% last year and below trend.

However, the agency said there is now evidence of an underlying US slowdown in ‘hard’ economic data and positive surprises on eurozone growth have partly reflected US tariff front-running, adding that it still expects world Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to slow significantly this year.

China’s forecast has been raised to 4.7 per cent from 4.2 per cent, the eurozone’s to 1.1 per cent from 0.8 per cent and the US’s to 1.6 per cent from 1.5 per cent. World growth for 2026 is 0.1 percentage points higher at 2.3 per cent. There has been a reduction in uncertainty over US tariff policy after a flurry of announcements.

Fitch’s latest estimate of the average US effective tariff rate (ETR) is 16 per cent very close to the rate assumed in June. Mexico and Canada face lower ETRs, due to better USMCA compliance and Europe’s ETR is also slightly lower, but this is offset by higher-than expected rates for Asia excluding China.

“Greater clarity about US tariff hikes does not alter the fact that they are huge and will reduce global growth. And evidence of a slowdown in the US is now appearing in the hard data; it’s no longer just in the sentiment surveys,” said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch. Pass-through from this huge jump in the ETR to US CPI inflation has so far been modest.

There is some evidence in the US national accounts that the tariff shock has been absorbed partly by downward pressures on corporate profits, but we expect pass-through to accelerate later this year. Higher inflation will dampen real wage growth and weigh on US consumer spending, which has already slowed notably in 2025. Job growth has also decelerated markedly, partly reflecting the impact of the immigration squeeze on labour force growth.

A widening fiscal deficit should support demand in 2026, but Fitch expects the US annual average GDP growth rate to remain well below trend at 1.6 per cent next year. China’s export growth has held up well in the face of the US tariff shock, as a depreciating nominal effective exchange rate and falling export prices have helped a redirection of foreign sales.

Fiscal easing is supporting growth, but private domestic demand growth seems to be weakening, and deflation is increasingly entrenched.