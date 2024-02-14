Fitch: Outstanding ESG sukuk surges to $36.1bn amid sustainability drive

Outstanding Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) sukuk grew significantly to $36.1 billion as of the end of 2023, as governments rolled out sustainability initiatives and issuers sought to diversify funding, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

The rating agency said it expected the ESG sukuk market to cross 7.5 per cent of global outstanding sukuk in the coming years, adding that the growth will be supported by funding diversification plans of issuers to meet investors’ mandates and statebacked sustainability efforts. ESG sukuk issuance, which accounted for 11.8 per cent of all outstanding Fitchrated hard-currency sukuk, fell by 4.6 per cent year-onyear to $10.5 billion in 2023. The UAE accounted for 41 per cent of ESG sukuk issuance last year, followed by Malaysia (28%), Saudi Arabia (21%) and Indonesia (10%). Some countries have recently unveiled initiatives that could help boost ESG debt issuance. For instance, Islamic banks in the UAE have been directed by the Higher Sharia Authority to make sustainable sukuk and financing as part of business lines.

In Oman, a sustainable finance framework was unveiled, with plans to issue green, social and sustainable sukuk and bonds. Malaysia has also extended from 2023 to 2027 the tax deduction applicable to issuance expenditures for sustainable sukuk.