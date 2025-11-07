Fitch: Nigeria’s Banking Recapitalisation Strategy Most Ambitious In Sub-Saharan Africa

Fitch Ratings has said that Nigeria’s banking sector recapitalisation strategy is not only the most ambitious in Sub-Saharan Africa, but also the region’s most transformative, which, according to the credit rating agency, will position the country’s banking sector for stronger resilience and growth in the years ahead. The agency stated this in a report titled, “Sub-Saharan African Banks’ New Paid-In Capital Rules.”

According to Fitch, while several central banks in the region have raised minimum capital requirements in response to postpandemic economic volatility, Nigeria’s approach stands apart in scale, speed, and structural impact.

Specifically, it stated: “Nigeria’s new requirements stand out from those of other markets in terms of business model differentiation and scale.” The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on March 28 last year announced new minimum capital requirements for the country’s banks.

The new policy saw the apex bank raising the minimum paid-in capital for banks with international licences to N500 billion ($348 million); the capital requirement for lenders with National licence was increased to N200 billion ($139 million), while the requirement for lenders with regional authorization was raised to N50 billion.

Analysts note that these figures are the highest among SSA markets, where most regulators have opted for more moderate increases and longer implementation timelines.

Apart from Nigeria, new capital requirements have been introduced in Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Uganda and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) countries.

Fitch notes that unlike in other SSA markets, where many institutions were already compliant,“all Nigerian banks have to raise capital.”

It also noted that while countries like Kenya, Burundi, and Sierra Leone allow the use of retained earnings and full compliance is expected by 2029—Nigeria prohibits the use of retained earnings directed that lenders must raise fresh equity, merge, or downgrade their licence to comply by Q1 2026. Despite the steep requirements, Nigerian banks are making rapid progress, according to Fitch.