Fitch: Nigeria, Angola Most At Risk From Falling Oil Prices

Sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) large oil-exporting markets, such as Nigeria and Angola, will be the hardest hit should global oil prices fail to recover from the turmoil triggered by sweeping tariffs announced by U.S. President, Donald Trump, on April 2, Fitch Solutions has said.

In a report released on Monday, the firm noted that, among the larger markets in SSA, Angola and Nigeria are particularly vulnerable given their structural dependence on oil as a source of both government revenue and foreign exchange.

“We believe that SSA’s oil-exporting markets will come under significant pressure should global oil prices fail to recover.

Brent crude prices have dropped by around 14.9 per cent since April 2 [2025] with rising fears of a global economic slowdown being exacerbated by the decision by OPEC+ to accelerate the return of its cut barrels to market,” it said.

Fitch Solutions pointed out that Angola and Nigeria based their 2025 budgets on Brent crude prices averaging $70 per barrel and $75 per barrel, respectively, an assumption, which according to the firm, now appears highly unlikely.

A breakdown of the UKbased firm’s Effective US Reciprocal Tariff Rates, shows that DR Congo will be the hardest hit in sub Saharan Africa and will be followed by Somalia (2nd), Sao Tome and Principe (3rd), Niger (4th) and Eritrea (5th). In addition, the data indicates that Equatorial Guinea will be the least affected Sub-Saharan Africa country.

