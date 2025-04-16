Fitch: Major Currencies Strengthen Against US Dollar Despite Tariffs

Share

Currencies of most major economies have appreciated against the US dollar since the start of 2025, despite the significant increase in US tariffs, Fitch Ratings has revealed in its new FX Market Monitor.

According to the rating agency, developed market currencies (except Australia) have appreciated by an unweighted average of 4.5 per cent since the end of 2024.

Market participants’ concerns about the adverse impacts of tariff hikes on US growth appear to have had a more pronounced impact on the value of the US dollar than the prospect of a narrower trade deficit.

Emerging market currencies show more idiosyncratic movements, with significant appreciations of the Russian rouble (about 30%), the Brazilian real, and the Polish zloty, but also a weakening of the Turkish lira and the Indonesian rupiah.

Since January 2023, the yen has depreciated by 12 per cent against the US dollar, while the euro and the Swiss franc have strengthened by 2.7 per cent and seven per cent, respectively.

Among emerging markets, the number of Turkish lira per dollar has broadly doubled, while the Korean won and rupiah have depreciated by 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. Nominal Effective Exchange Rates (NEER) show averages of bilateral rates weighted by countries’ trade patterns.

The US dollar NEER remains close to a multidecade high, despite recent US dollar weakness, having appreciated steadily between 2015 and 2024.

Switzerland’s NEER is close to an all-time high, while the euro NEER has fallen slightly from its record high in the summer of 2024.

The NEERs of Japan and the UK are much lower than in 2000 (26.5% and 15.8%, respectively). China and Poland are the only countries of the Fitch-20 emerging market economies in which the NEER has appreciated since 2000.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

