Fitch Maintains FCMB’s ‘B-’ IDR On Rating Watch Negative

Fitch Ratings has maintained First City Monument Bank Limited’s (FCMB) ‘B-‘ Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), according to a statement issued by the agency. The statement, how- ever, said that FCMB’s Government Support Rating of ‘ns’ is unaffected.

According t o t h e statement, “the maintained RWN reflects Fitch’s view that while FCMB stayed compliant with its minimum total capital adequacy ratio (CAR; 15.4% at end-3Q23 on an unconsolidated basis) requirement of 15 percent following the June devaluation, the risk of a breach remains.

“This considers that buffers over this requirement remain thin, in view of the risk of a further material devaluation of the naira. It also reflects increased risks to capital from large foreign-currency (FC)- denominated problem loans (Stage 2 + Stage 3 under IFRS 9) that are inflated by devaluation, which may necessitate additional provisions and exert further pressure on CAR.”

“Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within the next six months when exchange-rate volatility has potentially receded, the im- pact on the CAR is clear and the second-order economic effects on loan quality become evident,” the statement added.