Fitch: Global sukuk market to cross $1trn in 2024

Fitch Ratings has projected that the global sukuk market would likely cross $1 trillion this year, despite geopolitical events, monetary tightening, and fluctuating oil prices. In a new report, the agency noted that last year ended with the global outstanding sukuk market expanding by 10.3 per cent year-on-year to reach $850 billion, despite volatilities with the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

In core markets such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Türkiye, sukuk had a 29 per cent debt capital market issuance share in all currencies last year, down from 35 per cent in 2022, and 40 per cent share in US dollars, down 1.6 per cent from the previous year. US dollar sukuk issuance in core markets (including multilaterals) rose by 40 per cent yearon-year to $52 billion, while US dollar bonds were up 53 per cent. However, sukuk issuance in all currencies in core markets fell by 19 per cent year-on-year. In the GCC, US dollar sukuk issuance rose 178 per cent over the same period. The credit profile of Fitchrated sukuk issuers remained stable overall in 2023, with 79.2 per cent investment grade, up from 78.1 per cent the previous year.

The share of stable outlooks also grew last year, jumping to 93.6 per cent in 2023 from 69.9 per cent in 2022. The positive outlooks though significantly fell to 3.6 per cent from 20.6 per cent in 2022, mainly linked to the sovereign upgrades of Saudi Arabia and Oman. “We did not see any major sukuk default or additional creditrelated complexities in 2023,” said Bashar Al Natoor, Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, said in a statement. He added: “We also saw pockets of growth in 2023 despite volatilities. Funding and diversification goals are likely to drive 2024 issuance.”