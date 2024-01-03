Fitch: Global sukuk market hit $823bn in Q3’23

The Global Head of Islamic Finance – Managing Director, Fitch Ratings, Bashar Al-Natoor, has projected that global sukuk issuance surged to $823.4 billion at the end of Q3’23, reflecting a robust 9.8 per cent annual growth. In a chat with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al-Natoor attributed the surge to several key factors driving the adoption of sukuk such as filling budget gaps, especially in non-oil-rich countries; diversifying funding options; establishing flexible financial tools for institutions; expanding liquidity sources for banks and offering corporates and projects alternatives to traditional bank loans. He also categorised nations based on their financing and refinancing needs or their aspirations to enhance and diversify their debt markets.

Al Natoor pointed out that the rise in interest rates has a negative impact on global issuances of sukuk, and therefore on the global sukuk market, as it reduces the appetite of global investors to enter emerging markets, and increases concerns about growth rates when interest rates rise. He also noted that some sukuk issuers were often forced to adapt to the high levels of interest rates due to existing obligations they must meet. He explained that the impact of rising interest rates on local investors was different, especially as many local investors are Islamic banks that have healthy liquidity and a desire to invest that liquidity. This category of investors is active and their desire to invest in sukuk increases. Regarding sukuk issuances in recent times, Al-Natoor said that they reached $51.7 billion in the third quarter of this year, in the main markets that include the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan. This is the same level of issuances as in the previous quarter, but it represents a decrease of 12.3 per cent on an annual basis. He noted that sukuk issuance declined by 24.7 per cent year-onyear to $154.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

“The decline was less severe than the 17 per cent drop in bond issuance, which rose by 1.2 per cent on a quarterly basis,” he added. Natoor attributed the slowdown in sukuk issuance to the usual summer lull and rising oil prices, which led to reduced financing needs for some GCC countries. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the global sukuk market reached $823.4 billion, of which 40 per cent were issued by Malaysia, 28 per cent by Saudi Arabia, 13% by Indonesia, six per cent by the United Arab Emirates, and three per cent by Türkiye. About 75 per cent of these global sukuk were issued in local currencies until the end of the third quarter of 2023. Outstanding sukuk rated by Fitch exceeded $150 billion, up 12.2 per cent year-on-year, and 79.8 per cent of the sukuk rated by the agency are investment grade.