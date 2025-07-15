Fitch: Global Sukuk Issuance To Dip In Q3

Global sukuk issuance is likely to slow in the third quarter with seasonal summer trends in key issuing markets, following a strong first half where global volumes surpassed the $1 trillion milestone for the first time, according to Fitch Ratings.

The sukuk market’s credit profile “remained broadly robust, despite a period of geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, as 80% of Fitch-rated sukuk are investment grade and 87% of issuers have a Stable Outlook, stated Fitch in its “Global Sukuk Monitor 1H25”report.

On the issuance side, after a brief pause, sukuk rebounded swiftly as tensions eased,” says Bashar Al Natoor, Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings.

Issuance is likely to pick up again in 4Q25, “on rising Islamic investor demand, funding diversification, refinancing, budget needs and government support for Islamic finance growth.”

The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), is revising the draft shariah standard no. 62, with few regulators already addressing the sukuk asset registration requirements.

The UAE central bank’s Higher Sharia Authority (HSA) issued a resolution on the sale of rights over tangible assets with no requirement to register, which is likely to maintain market stability.