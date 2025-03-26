Fitch: Global Growth To Slow To 2.3% This Year

Share

Fitch Ratings has predicted a slowdown in global growth to 2.3 per cent this year , down from 2.9 per cent in 2024, citing the new US administration’s global trade war that will also push up US inflation and delay Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“We have cut both our US 2025 growth forecast to 1.7 per cent from 2.1 per cent in the December 2024 Global Economic Outlook (GEO) and our 2026 forecast to 1.5 per cent from 1.7 per cent.

These rates are well below trend and down from almost three per cent annual growth in 2023 and 2024”, the credit rating agency said in a new report.

It pointed out that fiscal easing in China and Germany will cushion the impact of higher US import tariffs, but growth in the eurozone this year will still be a lot weaker than forecast in the December GEO.

Mexico and Canada will also experience technical recessions given the scale of their US trade exposures. “We expect world growth to slow to 2.3 per cent this year, well below trend and down from 2.9 per cent in 2024”, Fitch said, adding that “this is a downward revision of 0.3 percentage points and reflects broad-based reductions in developed and emerging economies.

Growth will remain weak at 2.2 per cent in 2026.” It noted that the size, speed, and breadth of US tariff hike announcements since January was staggering, pointing out that the US effective tariff rate (ETR) has already risen to 8.5 per cent from 2.3 per cent in 2024 and is likely to rise further.

“Our latest economic forecasts assume a 15 per cent ETR will be imposed on Europe, Canada, Mexico, and others in 2025, and 35 per cent on China.

This will push the US ETR to 18 per cent this year before moderating to 16 per cent next year as the ETR on Canada and Mexico falls to 10 per cent. This would be highest rate for 90 years”, the agency stated.

