Fitch: Fuel Subsidy Removal, Positive For Nigeria’s Credit Profile

The removal of fuel subsidy and President Bola Tinubu’s pledge to implement a unified exchange rate are positive developments for Nigeria’s credit profile, Fitch Ratings has said. The credit rating agency, which stated this in a new report released yesterday, however, noted that “the reform agenda continues to face execution risks, and still lacks detail, including measures that might start to address other challenges to Nigeria’s credit profile, such as structurally very low non-oil budget revenue.”

Still, Fitch said that while the risk of Tinubu backtracking on his deci- sion remains, particularly if public opposition in- creases, it believed that the likelihood of this happening “is fairly low given the political capital the President has invested in the fuel subsidy’s removal.”

The agency said: “Our expectation that President Tinubu’s government would be somewhat more reformist and market- friendly than that of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, with progress on subsidy and exchange-rate reform, was an important factor in our affirmation in May 2023 of Nigeria’s rating at ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook.

The withdrawal of the petroleum subsidy, which cost more than two per cent of GDP last year, has been quicker than we had assumed, and provides assurance over the administration’s commitment to reform. “It is unclear whether current fuel prices reflect full subsidy withdrawal, in particular whether the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is still benefitting from a preferential exchange rate.

The risk of backtracking also remains, particularly if public opposition increases, although we believe it is fairly low – given the political capital the president has invested in the fuel subsidy’s removal. The government is planning substantial new transfers to help cushion the social impact, but we still expect the net effect of the reform to support fiscal consolidation.”