Fitch Expects Neutral Outlook For Sub-Saharan African Countries In 2025

Fitch Ratings has said that expects the outlook for sub-Saharan African sovereigns to be neutral in 2025, “reflecting a stronger macroeconomic outlook and modest fiscal consolidation balanced against still-challenging financing conditions and political and insecurity risks.”

The rating agency, which stated this in its latest report on the region, said it forecast that growth will improve driven by reforms and recovery from drought, adding that, “ momentum in Nigeria and South Africa, the two largest SSA economies, will generate positive spillovers.”

“Tighter policy should help tame inflation. Improved growth and fiscal reforms should reduce regional government debt/GDP, while lower policy rates will ease domestic financing costs.

However, median average financing costs will rise further, and interest/ revenues will be uncomfortably high for many countries in the region.

Financing challenges will remain, particularly for those at the lower end of the rating scale, but the three Common Framework restructurings are expected to complete in 2025,” it stated.

Meanwhile, in its recently released African Banks Outlook 2025 report, Fitch said it expects African banks to remain exposed to domestic and global operating environment risks in 2025.

The credit rating agency said that reduced interest rates will likely underpin demand for credit and, combined with less volatile exchange rates, support confidence and investments.

It further stated that asset quality risks will also remain prominent, with households and businesses continuing to be hit by high inflation and interest rates.

“Nevertheless, we assume a small reduction in impaired loans ratios due to loan growth, declining interest rates and lower inflation”, Fitch said.

It further said that banks will be able to address asset quality risks through strong pre-impairment profits stemming from high interest rates, satisfactory loan growth, solid non-interest income – notably trading gains – and strong operating efficiency.

“Performance will remain solid, but we expect it will drop slightly in those countries where lower interest rates will translate into lower yields on government securities.

Capitalisation, funding and liquidity should remain comfortable in most markets,” it said.

