Fit, Fierce, Fearless, My Wellness Philosophy – Tani George

Tani’ George, a renowned business leader and fitness enthusiast, embodies the perfect blend of physical fitness and mental resilience.

Her wellness philosophy has inspired hundreds of both men and women, empowering them to transform their lives.

Often referred to as a seasoned professional with over 12 years of experience in the professional sector, Tani told media team some of the impactful roles she has held in esteemed institutions such as United Bank for Africa and Access Bank Plc.

Currently, she serves as the Head of Commercial and Business Development at Plus Petroleum Ltd. Her academic credentials include a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from Bowen University and a Master’s degree in Management and Development of International Financial Systems from the University of South Wales.

As a passionate scholar, she is pursuing her Doctorate degree in Business Administration, further solidifying her continuous commitment to learning and innovation.

Beyond being keen on business, fitness and well-being is another passion that drives Tani. For Tani’, fitness transcends physical appearance; it’s a mindset. “Wellness is about cultivating inner strength, confidence, and resilience,” she emphasizes.

“When we prioritize our health, we unlock our full potential.”

Tani’s outdoor fitness program stands out for its inclusive environment, welcoming individuals of all fitness levels.

“Expert trainers provide personalized guidance, utilizing high-intensity interval training for efficient results. The community-driven approach fosters support and motivation.

As a busy professional and mother, Tani’ understands the challenges of balancing life. Her passion for fitness stems from personal experience.

“Fitness helped me cope with stress, build confidence, and find purpose,” Tani’ shares. “I want others to experience that same transformation. Fit, fierce, and fearless is always my wellness philosophy

Through firtness initiative, Bootcamp with TG, Tani’ aims to break down barriers to fitness access, foster a supportive community, and empower individuals to prioritize their well-being.

