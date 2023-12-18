Fishing: Nigeria loses 300,000 jobs, $800m to foreign invasion

The invasion of Nigerian waters by Asian and European fishing trawlers has led to an annual loss $800 million. This is besides the over 300, 000 workforce that have been wiped out as the foreign companies have been plundering fish on the country’s waters without penalty. A former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Barr Temisan Omatseye, alleged that many of the local operators were being attacked at sea by international offshore shipping vessels, saying that Nigerians were prevented from carrying out their business. Omatseye, who made a case for indigenous fishing trawlers, called for the establishment of a fishing terminal where fishing trawlers could get bunkered and other requirements. He stressed the need for security agencies to engage the coastal communities because they are first point of intelligence gathering.

According to him, the Deep Blue Project of the Federal Government, which seeks to protect the Nigerian maritime space, will not be successful without intelligence from the local community. He said: “One of the situations we have in fisheries right now, is whereby our trawlers, that are going out for deepsea trawling are being attacked by International offshore shipping vessels because they don’t want them out there. “This is also due to the fact that trawlers are not provided bunkers and other requirements; what they do is go out there with cash, in most cases, they are attacked and their fish are stolen. This is why Nigeria needs a fishing terminal where shipping trawlers can have their fuel, and whatever they need in order to go out there do their trawling and come back. “The Marine Police are like weaklings.

Do you know that constitutionally, they have powers up to three nautical miles but they do not know their heads from their tails. In the good old days, marine police are in the villages in Delta and Warri; they take care of the coastal area but now we don’t see them anymore. The only ones we manage to see are at Awolowo road in Lagos and only God knows what they are doing there.” He noted that the Deep Blue Project could not be successful without intelligence from these people, as security could not cover the whole of 90,000 square kilometers. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) had complained that foreigners had been poaching fish on Nigerian waters with without penalty.

They stressed that pirates attacked local trawler operators for ransom at will, adding that crew was most times kidnapped for ransom where the companies pay huge sums to rescue their members or staff. The association explained that there were more than 230 registered fishing companies in the 1980s and 1990s, contributing immensely to the growth of the nation’s economy. Worried by this unfavourable development, the Federal Government said recently that it had licensed 164 fishing vessels to operate on the nation’s territorial waters. The Director of Federal Department of Fisheries, Ime Umoh, dropped the hint at a forum in Abuja. He noted that despite importation of frozen fish into Nigeria, the deficit of 2.5 million metric tonnes cannot be closed with the current demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum. According to Umoh, Nigerian fish industry can only produce 1.2 million metric tonnes of fish from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture sub-sectors.

He said: “Nigeria is a very large country, we need 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum but we only been able to produce from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture subsectors 1.2 million metric tonnes. “The deficit is only being supplemented by frozen fish importation; so it is being used to bridge the gap, and not actually we are going to have 2.5 million metric tonnes brought into the country, and it is just to use the frozen fish importation to supplement until we have a leeway for the farmers to have something to eat. Meanwhile, statistic by International trade Administration (ITA) had revealed that China was harvesting about 15.37 million metric tonnes; Indonesia, 6.69 million tonnes; India, 5.43 million tonnes; United States, 5.04million tonnrs; Russia, 4.87 million tonnes; Peru, 4.16 million tonnes; Vietnam, 3.28 million tonnes; Japan, 3.2 million tonnes; Norway, 2.37 million tonnes and Myanmar, 2.15 million tonnes annually, using sophisticated fishing equipment.