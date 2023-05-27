Fishery Expert Advocates Increased Investment In Fish Farming

For Nigeria to meet its fish protein needs, the country has been advised to invest heavily in fish farming as the only feasible and sustainable protein production outlet.

This was the advice of a Professor of Fisheries Economics and Post-Harvest Activities and the Dean, College of Vocational and Technology Education (COVTED), Prof. Bayo John Oluwasegun Ayorinde.

Ayorinde stated this, while delivering the 17th edition of the Inaugural Lecture of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun,( TASUED) recently, entitled; Once Upon A Water, Post-Harvest Activities Of Fish: Anguish Of Producers And Consumers. He frowned at the effect of transportation on fresh fish marketing, saying that delay in the landing and distribution of fresh fish result in qualitative losses.

The lecturer, therefore, appealed to the government to provide good infrastructure and appropriate transport system. Ayorinde noted that fish being a cheaper source of protein for the human race is becoming scarce due to overfishing, which he said leaves a destroyed ecosystem, nutrient-lacking species, and a lack of biodiversity in a very sophisticated food web.