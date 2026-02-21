•New process of smoking allows fish to be edible -Lucy Towers

•‘Chorkor does not waste wood; the old method consumes more firewood’

Climate-friendly, improved fish-smoking ovens are revolutionising fish processing in some Nigerian coastal communities. It is addressing environmental degradation, public health risks, and economic inefficiencies associated with traditional smoking methods. These innovations are shifting reliance away from firewood to cleaner and safer alternatives, reports NURUDEEN YEKEEN

Owarume Christiana, a fish processor at Egbokodo Itsekiri, Warri, Delta State, grew up knowing local metal drums and firewood as the two key resources for preserving fish.

As a child, Christiana watched her mother and other women bear the heat and smoke from the drum contraption.

She never knew there could be an alternative technology for processing fish. When she joined the business as an adult, Christiana also endured the heat and the hazardous carbon emissions from the firewood while smoking fish.

But an unexpected and simple idea changed her perception of fish-smoking in 2021 when she encountered a new technology that cost less and with less emission. The Chorkor Oven and Smoking Kiln technologies were introduced by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) to Christiana and other women farmers at Alero fish farm in Egbekodo.

Chorkor and Smoking Klin are part of the efforts by the foundation to improve the efficiency of fish processors in the Niger Delta region and reduce the use of fossil fuels such as fuel wood for fish-smoking.

Across nine states that make up the Niger Delta region and several coastal communities in Nigeria, smoking fish after harvest using old metal drums and firewood is as old as human existence. This old method of fish processing was popular among locals, especially when electricity and refrigeration were not accessible.

“I was born into this business, but I didn’t start my own until 2016, when I was also using metal drums and firewood like my mother. But, the new process of smoking allows fish to be edible for longer, easier to store, and enhances flavour,” said Christiana, quoting Lucy Towers, TheFishSite Editor, in a guide to smoking for fish preservation.

Smoking fish also reduces waste at the time of bumper catches and permits storage for the lean season. It increases protein availability to people throughout the year and makes fish easier to pack, transport, and market.

Towers said many of the traditional oven designs, such as the metal drums, have proved unsuitable for smoking large volumes of fish and used unsustainable amounts of fuel, which in many areas has led to deforestation.

She said: “There have also been documented health problems with smoke inhalation and burns with the use of these ovens.”

This is why Chorkor Ovens and Smoking Klins are gaining acceptance among women, who have previously used old methods, in many coastal communities in the Niger Delta. The Foundation piloted the use of Chorkor Ovens in 2014, at the United Ufuoma Fish Farmers Association (UUFFA).

Through the use of the Chorkor Oven, farmers in the UUFFA cluster increased the number of fish they smoked in lesser hours (smoking an average of 100 kg of fish monthly), thereby improving their ability to meet the ever-increasing demand for smoked fish in the area.

The successful pilot of the Chorkor Oven intervention in partnership with the UUFFA has helped to show- case the potential of the oven both as a business as well as an effective tool for fish smoking, creating sustainable access to fish-smoking services for fish farmers and increasing the shelf life of their fish, as well as generating additional income and employment for farmers and fish processors. It is also a huge potential profit-making venture for interested investors.

More women embrace Chorkor Oven

Temilorun Olugbuyi, a popular fish trader at Araromi Village in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, is reputed to be the owner of the highest number of Chorkor Ovens in the community. Soon after the PIND introduced the new technology to Araromi, she constructed nine Chorkor Ovens.

Olugbuyi supplies smoked fish to Lagos, Warri, and other places. “The one they introduced to us is better than our own,” she said, affirming the quality and efficiency of the Chorkor Oven. “After we constructed one to see how it works, I have since disposed of the old drums, and now I have nine Chorkor Ovens.”

Evelyn October, a processor in Amatu 1, Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa, like Olugboyi, has abandoned her fish smoking drums. She was the first to show interest in the Chorkor Oven before other women in Amatu 1 joined her.

Her use of Chorkor Oven and the attendant success influenced its adoption by 14 more women in the community. “Na me first dey use the oven for our village, and now, na 15 of us dey use am,” Evelyn said in Pidgin English.

Since 2017, 31-yearold Omowumi Omoyele at Awoye, a community of fishermen and women in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, has dumped her old metal drums for the Chorkor Oven. The mother of three is one of several women in that community who has abandoned us- ing drums to prepare their fish.

Omowumi witnessed the demonstration of the construction of a Chorkor Oven facilitated by the PIND Foundation at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community and was interested in the new technology

“All these years, I have been using the drum to smoke my fish, and that takes more firewood,” Omoyele, who now has two Chorkor Ovens in her kitchen, said.

“We smoke fish every day; we spend a lot of money to buy firewood and trans- port it to this place by boat, and we stay inside the kitchen with the heavy smoke from firewood.”

She admitted that using drums and firewood to smoke fish is expensive and unfriendly to humans and the environment. “Chorkor does not waste wood; the old method consumes more firewood.

The oven uses just three to four pieces of wood,” she added. Omoyele said fish processors at the Awoye Community spend as much as N50,000 on firewood alone in a month.

With a Chorkor Oven, they spend less on firewood. With firewood worth N10,000, they can smoke more fish in a month using the chokor oven.

“It was demonstrated at our chief’s house, and we begged those who con- structed it for the chief to come and do the same thing for us,” Omoyele said as she prepared her fish for the market. “Chorkor is more spacious and can take more fish than the old method.”

Why Chorkor Oven?

The comparative advantage of the Chorkor Oven over the old method is that it has the capacity to smoke as much as 200 kg of fish at once, while it can save up to 50 per cent of the of the wood used by the traditional method, conserve heat within, and reduce the risk of a fire outbreak.

The technology smokes in a lesser number of hours compared to the traditional metal drum Smoking Kiln. Paul Captain, an official of PIND, who went to Ghana to learn the technology, told this reporter that the oven can be constructed using local materials like clay bricks, hydra form bricks, cement blocks, burnt bricks, and compressed earth.

He said: “I went to Ghana in 2014. It took me one year to learn; I have worked in Akwa Ibom; I have worked in Bayelsa, and Delta states; Akure, which is Ondo State capital too. I have done some work in Yola, Adamawa State in the border area where the River Niger flows.

“Unlike the traditional smoking ovens, which are inefficient in capacity and fuel usage, produce poor-quality smoked fish, and cause significant post-harvest loss, the Chorkor Oven is easy to use and uses up to 80 per cent less fuel.”

Captain added that the fish products of the Chorkor Oven are bright, golden brown with a longer shelf life than those smoked using the traditional metal drum. According to the PIND Foundation, smoked fish has fully developed as an alternative market to fresh fish.

Approximately 50,648 kg of smoked catfish is consumed weekly either as smoked fish cuts or round fish, the Foundation said, adding that demand and consumption are expected to keep increasing as more people are becoming aware of a relatively cheaper source of protein. This has also made the demand for alternative and cost-saving processing technology to be rising.

Stimulating adoption and building capacity of masons

Buoyed by determination to promote the new fish processing technology across the nine Niger Delta states, PIND built the capacity of masons and fabricators to enable them to produce and market Chorkor Ovens and Smoking Klin commercially.

The organisation also worked with the masons and other service providers to carry out demonstrations to stimulate the adoption of the technologies, particularly in the coastal and riverine communities.

It provided support to service providers, masons, and fabricators whose capacities have been built to drive the uptake of the smoking technology to improve the efficiency of fish processors in the region.

In 2021, three promotional activities were carried out by four service providers and a master mason in Delta and Rivers states to reach 587 processors.

Also, PPGwarry Global Resources, a master mason, promoted the Chorkor Oven through practical demonstration in Obaghoro and Ogheye communities in Delta State to reach 180 fish processors.

This resulted in the adoption of 11 ovens by 10 processors from the two communities, while 28 processors were reached in Agbor.

Leveraged funds from the adoption of the 55 smoking technologies (15 Smoking Kilns and 40 Chorkor Ovens) during the period went up as high as N6.23 million.