Fish Production: Women Scaling Up Nigeria’s Profile

At a period food and agriculture are being threatened globally, with Nigeria not an exception, Olam Agri is poised to empower women farmers venturing into fish farming with quality animal feed to improve efficiency in the country’s aquaculture value chain , Taiwo Hassan writes

Women are strong players in the global agriculture value chain. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) puts the percentage of women involved in farming at 43 percent across the world. For instance, in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) reported that women accounted for 75 percent of the local farming population.

These women are an invaluable re- source in stimulating productivity on farms. Additionally, the women are said to serve in roles ranging from farm managers to suppliers, and labourers. These vantage roles place women in the productive segments of the agriculture value chain. But like other parts of the world, these women farmers are often held back by cultural and socio-economic barriers.

They rarely receive the same level of support that men do. For instance, in the areas of access to agriculture loan facilities, land and farming machinery, which is highly restricted.

Women farmers’ contributions

As such, while they account for more than half of the value chain operations, their output levels are often 20 percent to 30 percent less than what the male farmers produce. Apparently, removing the barriers that hold women back from turning their impressive participatory quality to overriding productivity could lower food security challenges and raise the contributions of agriculture to the economy at a period Nigeria’s agric sector is at a crossroad.

Investigations

However, an investigation by New Telegraph showed that one of the businesses assisting women farmers scale their productivity levels, with greater impacts on household incomes, communities, and the economy, is Olam Agri in Nigeria, an agribusiness into food, feed, and fibre. Specifically, in the past five years, through its integrated feed milling unit, the agribusiness has been actively working with fish farmers to improve efficiency in the aquaculture value chain.

The firm focuses on helping the country achieve self-sufficiency in fish production, increasing access to animal protein among the population, generating more jobs and raising the agriculture value chain’s contribution to the economy. This focus aligns with the Federal Government’s economic development agenda. While the business also works with several male farmers, it places a strong emphasis on improving support for female fish farmers to expand food production in the country.

Challenges

Specifically, besides the sociocultural and economic hurdles confronting women fish farmers, the value chain in which they operate was also twirling in multiple challenges. The challenges comprise a lack of exposure of fish farmers to modern aquaculture practices, low access to quality feed, poor brood stock, infrastructural gaps, pest diseases, a dearth of viable financing frameworks, and climate change effects such as flooding. As a result of these multiple challenges, fish production levels in the country have not kept up with population growth trends.

Nigeria’s fish deficit

Presently, demand for fish stands at 3.6 million metric tons while local production is far behind at 1.2 million metric tons. The widening gap between demand and production levels as well as the prospect of population growth escalation meant huge investment was needed to push the industry further.

Olam Agri’s contribution

To make this a reality for Nigeria’s agric sector, Olam Agri in Nigeria’s feed milling business began investing in developing the aquaculture sector in 2017. Since that period, the sector has seen improvements. The FAO and FMARD reported in 2021 that Nigeria has been able to achieve an estimated annual production of over 1 million metric tons of fish worth around $2.6 billion.

The catfish value chain was said to offer employment to around one million people. Investigation reveals that to pro- vide solutions to the challenges in the aquaculture value chain, Olam Agri in Nigeria flew one of its global aqua experts in the person of Mr. Matthew Tan into the country to aggressively re-positioning the country’s aquaculture sector. Indeed, the expert visited various catfish farmers across the country, getting a ground understanding of the unique farm cluster challenges.

The challenges uncovered include the high cost of feed, high mortalities in hatcheries, slow growth in nursery phases and irregular sizes during harvest.

Solutions

To address production challenges, Tan set about working with local farmers. The business also employed and trained over 40 local technical experts to support the technocrat’s effort. Approximately 7,500 Nigerian fish farmers, among whom were women fish farmers, were equipped with the best aquaculture practices by the business’s team of experts. The business also launched the first state-of-the-art aqua feed plant in the country.

The strategic location of the feed mill helped offset the challenge of an inadequate supply of quality feed to large and small-scale fish farmers. Farmers who previously travelled kilometres to access quality feed brands, now had access to quality, affordable feed brands in proximity.

Women fish farmers’ reaction

In a similar fashion to their male counterparts, the women fish farmers who have benefited from Olam Agri’s aquaculture value chain investment praised the business’ efforts. For instance, Mrs. Dorcas Ogundeyi of Tripple T Farms located in Ipaja, Lagos, said: “The conversion rates of Olam Agri feed brands have been superb. An Olam Agri’s technical expert taught me how to manage diseases in my pond and measure water quality.

These inputs have made impacts on my farm productivity level.” For Mrs.Lucy Okpapi, a fish farmer in Alagbado area of Lagos, she mentioned how Olam Agri’s technical assistance helped her overcome business struggles. She said the firm introduced her to fish farming best practices. According to her, “anytime I have issues on the farm and call them, they would show up almost instantly.

They are hands-on. In fact, they would go into my pond to address any challenge I complained about. Olam Agri is one of the reasons I am still in business.” Also, Mrs. Bola Giwa, who runs Mamijo Farms in Ifako Ijaiye, said Olam Agri was always on the ground to support her fish farm. She explained: “I give Olam Agri a 100 percent mark for the quality assistance they provide us on the farm.

Their technical staff are friendly and would go to any extent to help us on the farm. Anytime I have complaints or problems with my pond or fish they will show up almost immediately to help us.” Mrs. Comfort Ajao, the Chief Executive Officer of Great Zeal Farms, and Mrs. Ganiyat Basorun, who runs a fish farm in Ikorodu narrated the same experience about Olam Agri’s efforts to boost the country’s aquaculture sector with fishing farm inputs to catalyse the country’s fish production.

They said the technical inputs from Olam Agri are helping them overcome the challenges on the farms. They mentioned the positive impacts of the company’s feed brands comprising Blue Crown, Aqualis, Eco- Float and Alpha which offer balanced nutrition and high-water stability specifically tailored to farming practices in the country.

Millers’ support

While calling for the incentivisation of millers driving growth in the aqua-culture sector, Mrs. Ganiyat Basorun said: “The government should assist millers in accessing maize at a cheaper rate from the national reserve, give them import waivers to import the ingredients where necessary and provide tax reliefs for the companies to lower their cost of production so that they can pass the cost savings to the farmers.”

Olam Agri’s initiative

Meanwhile, Olam Agri’s rising investment in the fish farming value chain is said to be part of its pursuit of a food & nutrition-secure and sustainable Nigeria under its award-winning Seeds for The Future (SFTF) initiative. The Seeds for the Future initiative is the business’ social sustainability investment vehicle with five levers, namely, supporting farms and farmers, enabling wider education and skill development for young people, empower- ing indigent women, promoting health and nutrition across the country and reducing carbon emissions in its business operations.

Potential

Elaborating on the business’ transformative roles in the aquaculture value chain, Tan said: “The global aquaculture sector is expected to grow at 5.5 percent CAGR reaching $421.2 billion in 2030. Nigeria has the potential to tap into this growing market to improve its food security and economic position. We saw the potential in the country’s aqua-culture sector back in 2017. We decided to work with the local fish farmers, including a good number of women, to ease the challenges hampering growth.

“We developed a set of training and farming protocols for the farmers. Hundreds of farming co-operatives participated in our training programs. Over time as farmers began to implement the knowledge gleaned through the train- ing, we started to see improvements in pond survival and final harvest in the fish farming community across the country. The growth in the fish farming value chain validates Olam Agri’s Seeds for the Future focus, underlining support for farms and farmers for national food and nutrition security.”

FAO’s programme

However, efforts such as this recently launched Africa catfish value chain strategy, under the FAO flagship programme, the FISH4ACP, which focuses on Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific (ACP) and aims to tackle some of the underlying challenges in building sustainable fisheries and aquaculture is a timely initiative and Nigeria can use more of such.

Last line

There is no doubt that a mix of con- certed efforts, including more private investment and intentional government policy support for the country’s aquaculture sector will go a long way to rescue the sector from total collapse and strengthen aquaculture practices in the country as attention shifts to agric sector to raise the bar towards bailout of the country’s ailing economy.