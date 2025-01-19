Share

A Viral fish pie vendor, Alax Evalsam has taken to his social media page to react after Nons Miraj dared him to mention names of those he claimed ‘used’ and dumped him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alax called on Nigerians to help him for he is struggling financially, alleging he was used and dumped by celebrities after his story became viral.

However, his allegation didn’t sit well with Nons Miraj because she was among the celebrities who had collaborated with him during his peak.

Following his outburst, Nons took to social media to make a video addressing the fish pie vendor she had once helped.

In the video, she noted that she had been seeing videos of him claiming that he was used and dumped.

She further urged him to clear the air by calling out names and not spoiling her brand.

In response to her, the fish pie vendor, in a viral video on X, stated that he would never soil her name as she had been one of those who had helped him.

He went on to list out the things she had done for him in the past while appreciating her for her generosity and kindness.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the video as netizens remark on the way he had rendered the apology.

Reaction trailing this post;

yomideee__ said: “Apology or warning ??”

olayimartha remarked: “This one na apology abi na warning?”

uche_clare commented: “Apology be like a threat ”

a1pha._ wrote: “Omo wrap it up broski. Let’s see road beg”

em.manuella8331 penned: ““The mistake that I will not do is me appreciating you” Na threat have bad English?”

dr_zinnie remarked: “@nons_miraj I don’t know you personally, but I can say you did an amazing job with this unappreciative boy. Please don’t let his vile tongue dampen your spirit. And don’t regret helping him. God sees your heart and will repay you accordingly. Keep flying queen.”

https://x.com/teeniiola/status/1880561161483260103?s=46

