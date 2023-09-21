Fish Out Mohbad Killers, ADC Tells FG

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to fish out those accused of being responsible for the untimely death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known by his stage name Mohbad.

ADC Communication Department, Mabel Oboh, in a statement issued on Thursday, said Mohbad needs to get justice in death no matter what it takes.

The party noted that the late musician’s mother believed that her son did not die a natural death.

The statement reads, “The rapper died last Tuesday at the young age of 27, which resulted in outrage from his fans who took to social media and to the streets as well, demanding a thorough investigation into the death of the acclaimed musician.

“ADC has followed and adequately noted the developments that have followed the sudden death of upcoming music icon.

“Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba …was a rising rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria,” the party stated.

The ADC said it felt the devastating pain of losing such a gifted young man with a promising future.

“It indeed a terrible sad unacceptable development and we in ADC demand unconditional justice for Mohbad,” the party added.

It extended its deepest condolences to the family of the late singer.