Fish Out Killers Of Ekiti Obas, Igboho Urges FG

The Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has tasked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to do all within its power to fish out the killers of the two Ekiti Statee monarchs that were assassinated on Monday.

It would be recalled that gunmen ambushed and assassinated Elesun of Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, and his Imojo counterpart, Oba Olatunde Olusola, on the highway between Ipapo and Oke Ake.

However, Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebaye Fatoba, narrowly escaped from the scene of the incident.

Adeyemo, in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that those accountable for the two monarchs’ deaths must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice for their horrific act.

READ ALSO:

The statement read, “My thoughts also go out to the affected families and the innocent school children kidnapped in Eporo Ekiti of Emure Local Government Area of the state.

This sorrowful incident not only signifies a profound loss for the Yoruba people but also casts a sombre shadow on our identity as a peace-loving community. Such heinous acts undermine the security and progress of the state and other states grappling with this menace.

“I categorically condemn these barbaric murders and urgently call on both the state and Federal Governments to take decisive action in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We demand the immediate apprehension of the murderers and a thorough search of the surrounding woods and forests to root out those hiding to perpetrate such evil deeds.

“It is my solemn appeal and encouragement to government at all levels to allow us to mobilise local community vigilantes to complement all security agencies in protecting our people.

“This is very painful. Our people deserve to live. All those connected to such wicked acts, be it for politics, criminality, or sheer wickedness, should know that the end is near.”