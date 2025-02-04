Fish Out Criminals Behind Esa Oke, Ido Ayegunle Crisis, Adeleke Orders Security Agents

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered the arrest and prosecution of those behind the deadly attacks on Ido Ayegunle community no matter their status in the society.

Reacting to the attacks which claimed lives and properties in the town, the state governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, expressed shock at the daring attacks, commending the security agencies for nabbing and detaining many of the attackers and calling for further arrests of sponsors of the evil incident.

In the statement which denied any breach of due process in the appointment of new Olojudo as an elevated part two Oba since 2014, the State Governor commended the security agencies for promptly putting down the unrest, vowing to ensure that promoters of violence face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor further directed the Commissioner of Police to spread the net of investigation to remote sponsors of the attacks even as he commiserates with victims of the attacks amongst local residents and security operatives.

“I call on residents to remain calm. The security agencies are already rounding up the perpetrators of the violence. Culprits will face justice”, the state governor warned.

