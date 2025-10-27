Fish: Norwegian Exporters Seek Zero Duty From Nigeria

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) are seeking zero duty from the Federal Government following the surge in fish shipments to Nigeria valued N87 billion ($57.1 million) in three months.

It was gathered that $25.1 million worth of fish was exported to the country by the council in August; $10 million in July and $22 million in June 2025.

Currently, Nigeria needs about 67 per cent or 2.4 million metric tonnes of fish valued at $1.2 billion to support local production in 2025 as the country access to quality fish feed and lack of modern farming techniques to produce more fish.

However, the Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, explained that Nigeria was one of the world’s largest importers of Norwegian stockfish, noting that global cod quota cuts aimed at protecting fish stocks have reduced supply and driven up prices.

He described the Norway and Nigeria seafood trade as a historic and mutually beneficial partnership spanning several decades. Baera urged the Federal Government to consider a zero per cent import duty on stockfish heads, stressing that it would help make this important protein source more affordable for consumers.

The ambassador noted that Norway remains open to deeper collaboration with Nigeria through technology transfer, capacity building, and sustainable fisheries management.

Also, the Regional Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, Johnny Haberg noted that Norway had supplied stockfish to Nigeria for over a century, stressing that the relationship extends beyond trade to technical cooperation, saying that price increases are tied to reduced cod quotas, not exporter pricing.

The council had explained that Norway holds 96 per cent market for dried heads, saying that Italy, United States and Nigeria were the largest markets for stockfish in the first half of the year. Recall that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed this at an interactive seminar between Nigerian and Norwegian seafood stakeholders held in Lagos.

The seminar brought together regulators, importers, exporters, and aquaculture experts to strengthen cooperation in the seafood trade. Oyetola, represented by Mr Wellington Omoragbon, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture stressed that the government was implementing key reforms to boost local fish output through aquaculture expansion, improved quality control, and upgraded cold chain systems.

He revealed that plans were underway to establish a national fish terminal, enhance export residue monitoring facilities, and improve training for fisheries officers and fish farmers nationwide. He explained: “While we still rely on imports to bridge domestic supply gaps, our ultimate goal is self-sufficiency — driven by investment, technology, and strong partnerships.”

Oyetola commended Norway for its long-term collaboration in fisheries management and knowledge sharing, adding that seafood was central to Nigeria’s blue economy vision. Meanwhile, Fisheries Consultant to the Council, Abiodun Oritsejemine Cheke, has unveiled plans for new training programmes targeting Nigerian fish farmers and fisheries officers, focusing on sustainability, documentation, and export certification.

Cheke renewed the call for a temporary 150-day duty waiver on stockfish heads, describing the product as a low-cost protein option for Nigerian families, saying that a N200 pack of stockfish could feed a family of four when cooked with local dishes. We hope the government will consider this request favourably.

Also, Cheke disclosed that once export restrictions ease, Norway plans to import Nigerian farmed tilapia at zero export duty, a move she said would boost local production and international trade opportunities. Both countries pledged to deepen cooperation in fisheries management, aquaculture development, and trade facilitation.

Stakeholders agreed that while global supply challenges persist, sustained partnership between Nigeria and Norway would drive food security, create jobs, and advance Nigeria’s goal of becoming self-sufficient in fish production.

Representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Customs Service, and National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) were present including various associations of fish business.