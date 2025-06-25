Fish Deficit: Nigeria Spends N79bn On Imports From Norway, Chile

Share

Norway and Chile have exported N79 billion ($48.1 million) fish to Nigeria over scarcity estimated at two million tonnes in the market. Findings revealed that in April, Norway exported $22 (NOK218.3) and Chile $24.1 million.

Presently, Nigeria needs about 67 per cent or 2.4 million metric tonnes of fish valued at $1.2 billion to support local production in 2025 as the country battles with access to quality fish feed and lack of modern farming techniques to produce more fish.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that three vessels have berth to offload 40,137 tonnes in June, adding that African Atlan had arrived with 32,250 tonnes; Invincible, 4,601tonnes and Silver Bergen 3,286 tonnes.

It was gathered that the importation of fish from Chile to Nigeria increased by 100 per cent from N117.8 bilion ($76 million) to N236 billion ($152.37 million) in the last one year following huge deficit in Nigerian market.

However, data from Volza on fish export to Nigerian market between 2023 and 2024 indicated that Chile made 556 shipments of fish from August 2023 to July 2024, noting that the exports were made by 88 exporters to 106 buyers in Nigeria.

It noted: “Within this period, in July 2024 alone, 70 other fish export shipments were made from Chile. This marks a year-on-year growth of 100 per cent compared to July 2023, and a 94 per cent sequential growth from June 2024.”

It was learnt that local production is estimated at 33 per cent or 1.2 million metric tonnes of the growing demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes.

The large shortfall in local farming and dependence on imports, it was revealed, had affected government’s expenditure reserves, following inadequate infrastructure, high production costs, limited access to quality fish feed, and lack of modern farming techniques.

Recall that the Federal Government and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had unveiled a N200 million support initiative to boost aquaculture in Nigeria to help meet the country’s annual fish demand.

The Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Wellington Omoragbon, explained at the inauguration of Scaling Fish Farming (SFF) through Finance (Access to input finance under the FISH4ACP project), at Eriwe fish farming cluster in Odogbolu, Ogun State, saying that the initiative was aimed at promoting the sustainability of Nigeria’s fisheries resources.

Omoragbon, represented by a Director at the ministry, Mr Paul Opuama, lauded FAO and other development partners for supporting Nigeria to improve on its fish production capacity.

He revealed that Nigeria, with its enormous water bodies, should be able to harness these resources to improve on fish production.

Omoragbon noted that the challenge of access to finance, with reference to the skyrocketing cost of feeds, was a major difficulty that fish farmers had to battle with in the country.

He stressed: “We know that one of the major challenges confronting the fish farmers is finance with skyrocketing price of feeds. But with partnership like this, we shall be able to support our farmers and bridge the fish production deficit.”

Also, the Representative of FAO in Nigeria and West Africa, Mr Koffy Kouacou, called for action to end the annual two million metric tonnes of fish import in the country.

He explained that the project, funded by the European Union in collaboration with other development partners, was primarily to make funding more accessible for fish farmers to boost fish production in the country.

He said that under the pilot scheme of the project, 40 fish farmers would collect between N2.5 million and N5 million, totaling about N200 million to upscale their fish farming business and production.

Kouacou stressed: “We are supporting 40 pilots, each pilot farmer will receive between N2.5 million and N5 million to boost there production. “It will help the farmers to access required finance to upscale their fish farming business and cover the deficit of fish production in the country.

The essence of the initiative was to strengthen the fish farmers capacity to produce more fish locally, create more business opportunities in the aquaculture and help end fish importation in the country.

“So, we are here at Eriwe fish cluster in collaboration with both Ogun and Federal Government and the partnering financial institutions to launch this project.”

The Programme Manager, Agriculture, European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Mr Hugh Briggs, said that the FISH4ACP project was being implemented in 12 countries of the world with Nigeria getting the lion’s share of the grant.

In December 2024, Norwegian Seafood Council in Nigeria renewed its appeal to the Federal Government to approve zero percent duty on stockfish imports.

The council noted that the measure was crucial for alleviating severe hardship and combating malnutrition, which affects millions of Nigerian households, as highlighted in UNICEF’s June 2024 report indicating that food poverty impacts 11 million Nigerian children.

The push for duty-free stockfish was reinforced during a visit by Christian Chramer, Managing Director/CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council in Africa, who chose Nigeria as his first stop on the continent.

Share