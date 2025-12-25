Fiscal Indiscipline May Push Up Risk Premium On FGN Debt–Analysts

Investors are likely to demand a higher risk premium to invest in the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) debt instruments if fiscal indiscipline and weak budget implementation persist, according to market analysts.

In a submission by Mr. David Adonri of Highcap Securities Limited, concerns were raised that repeated deviations from approved budgets and weak public administrative capacity are undermining investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Adonri noted that while investors typically base their investment decisions on key macroeconomic indicators such as inflation, interest rates and unemployment, persistent underperformance in budget execution can erode these fundamentals over time.

He explained that ineffective implementation of fiscal plans slows economic development, weakens macroeconomic indicators and heightens perceived sovereign risk. “As a result of the FGN’s budget or fiscal indiscipline, investors will demand a higher risk premium to invest in the FGN’s debt,” Adonri stated.

He added that when budgets are frequently “bastardised” through poor execution or policy reversals, confidence in fiscal credibility is weakened, prompting investors to seek higher yields to compensate for increased risk.

The submission further warned that the impact of weak budget performance goes beyond domestic investors.

In an increasingly interconnected global financial system, foreign portfolio investors closely monitor fiscal discipline, policy consistency and institutional capacity when allocating capital to emerging markets.

“The world is a global village, and foreign investors are also seeing what is happening,” Adonri said, noting that Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination could diminish if budget implementation remains inefficient.

He cautioned that foreign investors’ appetite for Nigerian assets would likely be weaker than it could be under a more disciplined and predictable fiscal environment.

Market analysts say rising risk premiums on government debt could translate into higher borrowing costs for the government, further straining public finances and crowding out private-sector investment.

They argue that restoring confidence will require improved budget realism, stronger institutions, and greater transparency and accountability in fiscal management by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Analysts also stress that credible fiscal reforms and consistent policy execution could help stabilise macroeconomic indicators, attract sustained foreign inflows and reduce the cost of government borrowing over the medium term.