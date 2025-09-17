Fiscal Commission Inspects Ongoing Projects In Kwara Varsity

The Kwara State Fiscal Responsibility Commission (KWFRC) has visited the Kwara State University (KWASU) in Malete to inspect projects executed in the institution in order to promote prudence in the allocation of the State’s resources.

The Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Abubakar Othman said the Commission is empowered to ensure prudence, transparency and accountability in the fiscal management of all sectors in the State, including KWASU.

The Bursar of the Kwara State University, Mallam Muhammed Abubakar, welcomed the Commission and appreciated Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq for supporting the institution.

He explained that the ongoing projects in the institution are being executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), while they were only being supervised by the School and promised to cooperate fully with the Commission.

Some of the ongoing projects inspected included the construction and furnishing of the faculty of law building, the 2024 annual intervention construction and furnishing of the workshop building for the Centre for Sustainable Energy.

The Bursar, however, appealed to the State Government for more projects such as the expansion of the solar farm, which, he said, should be increased from the current 300 kilowatts to 1 Gigawatt, construction of more hostels in the University, construction of a perimeter fence around the institution and the repair of the road leading to the University.