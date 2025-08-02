Fisayo Drops Debut EP, ‘Journey To Zion’

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Fisayo Ojo, simply known as Fisayo, has released his debut extended play (EP) titled; “Journey to Zion” — a 5-track project that blends Afro-fusion with soulful storytelling and a strong sense of identity.

Currently based in Canada, Fisayo draws heavily from his Nigerian roots. His music, delivered in a seamless mix of Yoruba and English, tells stories of love, hope, reflection, and self-discovery.

“This project was borne from moments I couldn’t explain with words – only music. It came from seasons, where I was searching for meaning, direction, and a sense of self.

“Zion, to me, represents that place, not just a destination, but a state of mind where purpose becomes clear and peace starts to make sense. Zion isn’t just a place to arrive at, it’s a becoming. It’s the space between who I was and who l’m stepping into. It’s the bridge between raw emotions, unspoken thoughts, and the sound of clarity breaking through.

“Each track represents a moment I lived through some beautiful, some broken, all necessary. And if you’ve ever been on your own kind of journey of faith, of healing, of purpose, then I hope you hear a piece of yourself in these songs too,” Fisayo said.

The EP features songs such as “Hands on Me,” “Make Me Smile,” “Philo,” “Goosebumps,” and “This Life” featuring Damilola Prodigi. Production credits go to Shiba Aux, Daihard Beatz, and Yeslordbeatz, with Fisayo taking the lead in recording his vocals independently due to distance constraints with the producers.

“Distance wasn’t going to stop me. “I’ve learned to record myself over time, and honestly, it gave me full creative control. The songs came out just the way I envisioned,” he said.

Visually, “Journey to Zion” is equally intentional. The cover art was designed by Dayo Cyrus, the renowned designer behind visuals for Olamide, Fireboy, and several other top Nigerian artistes.

To build momentum for the project, Fisayo had released a series of short viral videos, particularly promoting the lead single “Hands on Me,” which listeners have described as ‘different’ and ‘calm,’ with a refreshing sound distinct from the current Afrobeats mainstream.

“This project has been long time coming. “It’s personal, but I also wanted it to be relatable. Whether you’re in Lagos, Toronto, or London, the emotions are universal,” Fisayo added.