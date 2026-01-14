FirstHoldCo Announces New Board Members For Non-Bank Subsidiaries

First HoldCo Plc has announced new board appointments across its non-commercial banking subsidiaries. In a statement, the company said that the move, which followed regulatory approvals from the Securities and Ex- change Commission (SEC) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), is part of efforts to deepen governance, strengthen oversight, and position the business for sustainable growth.

The statement said: “The new appointments are aimed at bringing seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience to the subsidiaries, aligning the Group with international best practices in corporate governance.

This infu- sion of leadership talents reflects the FirstHoldCo Board’s strategic and deliberate resolve to make these entities future-ready in both products and service offerings.

“At First Asset Management Limited, Ebikabo Williams has been appointed Chairman of the Board, bringing her extensive industry knowledge spanning banking, capital markets, and consulting. She will be supported by equally experienced board members like Usman Dantata Jr., Binta Max Gbinije, and Alero Mobola Adollo.

These appointments are expected to further consolidate the firm’s position as a dominant player in the asset and wealth management space in Nigeria. “At FirstCap Limited, Yewande Amusan has been appointed Chairman. She is an accom- plished finance professional with experience cutting across both public and private sectors.

Ahmed Indimi and Irene Akpofure were appointed along with Adenike Kuti and Zeal Akaraiwe.” The statement further said: “First Securities Brokers Limited, which recently emerged as the top performer in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Brokers Performance Report in terms of both trading volume and transaction value, has named John Akpeki as Chairman.

He is expected to leverage his vast experience in global marketing and networking. He is joined by Omolara Adeyemi, Susan Younis and Kemi Andu-Alausa.

“Similarly, First Trustees Limited, one of the Group’s long-standing subsidiaries in trust and estate management, has strengthened its governance structure with the appointment of John Lee as its Chairman. He has over 40 years’ experience in global financial services, specialising in Corporate & Institutional Banking and Wealth Management across Africa.

The other members of the board who are bringing their combined rich wealth of experience are Abiola Alabi, Adebisi Sola-Adeyemi, and Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu.

“For its insurance business, First Insurance Brokers celebrating its 25th anniversary last year has appointed Akinola Phillips as Chairman. He is joined by Ije Onejeme, Folukemi Akinmeji and Mojisola Cardozo.”

Commenting on the appointments, Group Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, said: “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished professionals to the boards of our non-commercial banking subsidiaries.

Their proven expertise, impeccable track records, and leadership will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of our growth, enhancing stakeholder value, and reinforcing our position as a trusted African leader delivering innovative solutions across diverse sectors.”

He added: “These appointments reaffirm our commitment to building resilient businesses that contribute meaningfully to economic development in the broader ecosystem in which we operate.”