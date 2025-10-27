FirstCap Ltd Emerges ‘Capital Markets Architect Of The Year’

FirstCap Limited, a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc., and a prominent investment banking firm, has been honored with the Capital Markets Architect of the Year award at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Lagos, recently, recognized excellenceand innovation within Nigeria’s financial services sector. Ukandu Ukandu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstCap Limited, expressed his gratitude for the honour, stating, “We are truly proud to receive this award.

It validates our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions that create exceptional value for our clients and contribute significantly to the growth and resilience of Nigeria’s capital markets industry.” “This achievement reflects the dedication and creativity of our entire team.

I wholeheartedly dedicate this award to our staff, whose relentless drive and passion have propelled us to this milestone. We are grateful to Business- DayMedia for this recognition and remain committed to pioneering impactful innovations that will continue to strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem,” he added.