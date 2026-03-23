FirstBank’s ‘SMEconnect Webinar’ To Focus On AI-Driven Growth Strategies

FirstBank has announced that the upcoming edition of its SMEConnect Webinar will equip Small and Mediumsized Enterprises (SMEs) with the knowledge and tools to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for business growth.

In a press release, the bank said: “This edition is strategical- ly curated to inform and educate SMEs on how AI can be applied to scale their businesses in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

The chosen theme, ‘AI for Business Growth: From Adoption to Integration and Scalable Impact,’ reflects the growing importance and timeliness of AI as one of the most influential trends shaping the SME business landscape.

The session will provide SMEs with actionable insights on how to leverage AI to enhance productivity, streamline operations, strengthen customer engagement, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

“The SMEConnect webinar will feature experts, including Temitope Odude, Senior AI Solutions Architect at Microsoft as a guest speaker.

Odude will provide credible and globally relevant perspectives on how SMEs can successfully adopt and integrate AI into their everyday business operations. Other speakers include Abednego Ugwueke, Head of Digital Channels and Ibidun Ad- edewe, Head of SME Acquisition & Partnerships at FirstBank,” the statement added.