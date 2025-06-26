FirstBank Wins Gold For ‘Best Corporate University In Social, Climate Change Impact’

Share

FirstBank’s Corporate University, F i r s t A c a d e m y, was awarded the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the Global Council of Corporate Universities (GlobalCCU) Awards 2025, according to a press release.

The statement said that the highly acclaimed award recognises FirstAcademy’s “outstanding commitment to driving social and climate change learning initiatives, aligning its learning and development programs with internal stakeholder needs, and promoting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

It further said: “The GlobalCCU Awards is a prestigious, biannual recognition of excellence in corporate universities, setting the highest standard for the industry.

With a rich 12- year history dating back to its inaugural ceremony in Paris in 2013, the awards have consistently honoured outstanding Corporate Universities, learning and development structures worldwide. “

“The GlobalCCU Awards celebrate institutions that create remarkable value for people, businesses, society and the planet.

FirstBank’s FirstAcademy exemplifies this mission by earning the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the 2025 ceremony in Paris, France.

This distinction reflects FirstAcademy’s dedication to fostering sustainability and environmental responsibility; developing impactful learning initiatives that transcends traditional corporate training, with broader societal goals; integrating climate action into its portfolio and operations; expanding climate finance offerings and developing a climate action capacity building training program,” the statement added.

FirstAcademy was inaugurated in 2012 as the Bank’s designated corporate academy designed to provide structured talent development, knowledge management and culture change initiatives.

