Firstbank Wins Appeal In Landmark Case Against Obaigbena’s General Hydrocarbons Ltd

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has secured a significant victory at the Court of Appeal, in its case against General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) filed by their lawyers Babajide Koku (SAN) and Victor Ogude (SAN).

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal, at the instance of GHL to hear FBN’s appeal on an urgent basis during the Court’s vacation after hearing the appeal on September 11, 2025 set aside the earlier decision of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which had earlier dismissed FirstBank’s claims regarding the fraudulent diversion of proceeds from the sale of crude oil cargo pledged as collateral for loan facilities.

The dispute arose from crude oil aboard the FPSO Tamara Tokoni, which GHL had pledged to FirstBank as security for substantial loan facilities.

Contrary to the terms of the pledge, GHL diverted the proceeds from the sale of the cargo, prompting the Bank to seek legal redress. FirstBank filed an appeal challenging the trial court’s decision that had treated the matter as a simple debt recovery.

The Court of Appeal, in its ruling, affirmed the maritime nature of the claim and emphasised the importance of preserving the Res, the crude oil cargo, as the central issue in dispute.

The Court set aside the earlier order of the trial court vacating the order of arrest of 2nd respondent. The appellate court allowed FirstBank’s appeal and set aside the Federal High Court’s ruling.

It authorised the sale of the crude oil cargo aboard FPSO Tamara Tokoni, with the proceeds to be deposited into an interest-yielding escrow account under the custody of the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, pending the hearing and determination of the case at the trial court and the court of arbitration.

The Chief Registrar was also appointed to take possession of the cargo and ensure its protection against dissipation or unauthorised disposition by any party.

This ruling marks a significant milestone for FirstBank and reinforces the Bank’s commitment to upholding the integrity of financial transactions and protecting the interests of its stakeholders.

FirstBank remains steadfast in its dedication to sound corporate governance, legal compliance, and the protection of its assets. The judgement of the Court of Appeal sets a strong precedent for the enforcement of collateral agreements and accountability in high-value commercial transactions.