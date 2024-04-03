FirstBank ‘Win Big’ Promo Ends With Excitement As Millionaires Emerge

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has rewarded six of its customers with N1 million each at the fourth and grand finale of its ‘WinBig’ promo draw held at its head office in Lagos recently. The promo, which kicked off in October last year, was one of the biggest campaigns in the financial industry with FirstBank targeting to give out N170 million cash reward to customers who participated and met the criteria to qualify for the monthly draw selections.

The N1 million winners were Bakare Omoleye from the south-west; Saidu Mohammed, north-east; Ahmad Salisu from north-central; Emovon Obasohan, south-south; Ahmadu Musa, north-west; and Ogbo Pamela from the south-east geopolitical zone. In his remarks at the event, Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank Group, lauded the customers for what he described as their partnership and patronage over the years.

Adeduntan, who was represented by Ini Ebong, the bank’s Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, said the promo was a savings account acquisition drive, designed to reward new and existing savings account customers for making incremental deposits and savings amongst other transactions on their first bank account. He said the initiative was aimed at reiterating the longstanding commitment of the bank to put its customers first by rewarding the savings account holders for their loyalty.

He stated: “At the onset of the promo, we set out to give 170 million naira cash rewards to our customers who participated and met the criteria to qualify for the monthly draws. “I am happy to announce that 1,240 customers have been rewarded in fulfilment of our promise today. “Today, six more customers who have been certified to meet the criteria for the final draw will be rewarded with N1 million each. “Let me also use this opportunity to thank all our customers for their wide adoption of this promo across all the geographical locations in Nigeria, accentuating the steady confidence reposed in the FirstBank brand.”

The FirstBank CEO assured the customers of the bank’s continued commitment to digitalise financial inclusion, “where every Nigerian has ample opportunity and access to financial services irrespective of age, location and geography.” Ikemefula Nwachukwu, Head of personal banking at First Bank, said 1,240 winners had won N100,000 each in the four draws. He added that six lucky Nigerians won a million naira each while 40,000 customers got N1,000 airtime.

Representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) witnessed the draw. Nkiru Onuzulu, zonal coordinator, Lagos zonal office, NLRC, commended the transparency of the process and commended the bank for the promo. She said the cash prizes would go a long way in alleviating the economic hardship faced by families in Nigeria. Two past winners at the last draws — Precious Daniel and Nnaji Alphonsus, who won a cash prize of N100,000 each, were also recognised.