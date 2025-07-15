FirstBank, UNGC Partner To Drive Sustainable Finance, Unlock Capital For Development

FirstBank has s t r e n g t h e n e d its partnership with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in line with its commitment to driving sustainable finance and unlocking capital for development.

According to a press release, the ongoing partnership was reinforced at the recently concluded Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) in Seville, Spain.

The FfD4 Conference brought together global leaders, policymakers and private sector experts to discuss innovative solutions to addressing the growing SDG financing gap and unlocking capital for development in fragile and underserved regions.

The statement said that FirstBank’s Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Akhidenor, who represented the bank at the conference, highlighted two of the lender’s flagship initiatives that are driving resilience finance in Nigeria: The Solar Equipment Financing initiative and the revamped FirstGem Fund.

“The Solar Equipment Financing initiative offers tailored financing options for the purchase and installation of solar power systems, ensuring access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

The FirstGem Fund, a women-focused proposition, provides single-digit interest loans to women entrepreneurs without collateral requirements, targeting funding gaps in critical sectors,” the statement added.