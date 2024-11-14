FirstBank To Set Ikoyi Club Alight As Lagos Open Tees Off Nov 18

Share

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, the long-time sponsor of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, is gearing up to light up the greens at Ikoyi Club 1938 as the 63rd edition of this celebrated event tees off on November 18, 2024.

Speaking on this year’s championship, FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, expressed gratitude to Ikoyi Club 1938 for their partnership over the last six decades.

“We have enjoyed partnering on this remarkable initiative for 63 years and counting,” he remarked. Represented by Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Iyamabo, Alebiosu noted that FirstBank has consistently provided a stable platform to attract top amateur golfers from both Nigeria and abroad.

“The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is one of our most prominent sponsorships under the First@sports initiative,” Alebiosu said, explaining that it demonstrates FirstBank’s stead – fast commitment to developing sport ing talent in Nigeria and worldwide.

