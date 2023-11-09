Firstbank To Reward Customers With N170m In Promo

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has launched its “Win Big” promo which will see the lender rewarding several new and existing customers with a total cash reward of N170 million.

According to a press release, the four-month promo, which started on October 23, 2023, will run till February 23, 2023. The statement said: “At the end of the four-month promo, 1,240 new and existing customers would have been rewarded with N100,000.00 each as each month will have 310 new and existing customers winning N100,000.

Up to 40,000 customers who reactivate their dormant account stand a chance to win free airtime as 10,000 customers will be rewarded with free airtime monthly for reactivating their dormant account. “Six customers will emerge lucky winners of N1,000,000 each in the grand finale draw.

The promo is open to new and existing savings and current account customers.” It further said that to qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers would have to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of 5,000.00 in their account monthly and transact a minimum of five times transactions on any of the bank’s digital channels: