FirstBank To Lead Discussions On Economic Growth

FirstBank of Nigeria is set hold its Nigerian Economic Outlook 2026 webinar, which the lender said, is aimed at assisting its customers and stakeholders to learn how to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s economic landscape in 2026.

According to a press release, the session, which is scheduled to hold tomorrow, 6 January 2026, has as its theme: “The Great Calibration: Mastering Resilience in an Era of Asynchronous Growth.”

The statement said: “Nigeria Economic Outlook is an annual customerfacing session which sets the tone on prevailing economic realities, equipping FirstBank customers with insights to navigate the economy effectively at the start of the year.

“The 2026 edition will review Nigeria’s economic landscape over the past year, provide an outlook for 2026, and deliver expert perspectives on global and domestic trends and their implications for the nation’s economy in the year ahead.”

Commenting ahead of the event, the Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi said: “FirstBank remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and individuals, and this event is a testament to that commitment.

As we welcome the New Year, the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 will serve as a platform for our customers and stakeholders to learn how to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s economic landscape in 2026.

“This initiative aims to help them make informed decisions based on expert recommendations and insights garnered from the session to drive giant transformative progress, allowing both businesses and individuals to thrive in the New Year.” The bank said in the statement that the session will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers including economic analysts and industry leaders.