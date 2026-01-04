Firstbank To Host Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026

FirstBank group says the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026, scheduled for Jan. 6, is to equip customers with insights for navigating the economy early in the year.

The session is on the theme, ‘The Great Calibration: Mastering Resilience in an Era of Asynchronous Growth.’

In a statement on Friday, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr Olayinka Ijabiyi, said the annual event sets the tone for prevailing economic realities.

He said the forum would review the economic landscape, present the 2026 outlook, and offer expert perspectives on global and domestic trends affecting Nigeria’s economy.

Ijabiyi said FirstBank remained committed to supporting the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and individuals.

“As we welcome the new year, the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 will help stakeholders navigate Nigeria’s economic complexities with clarity and confidence.

“This initiative will enable informed decisions through expert insights, driving transformative progress and helping businesses and individuals thrive in 2026,” Ijabiyi said.

He said notable industry experts would speak at the event and invited the public to participate.