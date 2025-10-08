Firstbank To Bridge Financial Gaps, Leverage On Digital Solutions

The Managing Director of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, has said the bank is deliberate about bridging financing gaps and leveraging digital solutions to solve business challenges.

Alebiosu said this during a session at the 31st Nigeria Economic Summit, with the theme “Expanding Access to Finance and Driving Growth Across Middle Market and Emerging Corporate Segments” in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, a prosperous nation is built on the backbone of its real sector, and access to finance remains fundamental to unlocking its true potential. “That is why we have placed this subject at the heart of our discussion to catalyze sustainable growth and inclusion where it matters most.

“We empower SMEs and emerging corporates through our tailored products and services targeted at driving growth across their value chains, and drive the evolution of the Nigerian economy,” he said. Alebiosu said that the reform imperative was championing inclusion, supporting sustainable development, and contributing meaning fully to Nigeria’s journey towards shared prosperity.

“However, our efforts will only achieve their greatest impact through collaboration. “By forging partnerships across policy, industry and technology, we can create an enabling environment that unlocks new opportunities for businesses to thrive,” he said.