The sight of a mounted horse galloping across the field at high speed can be thrilling and fun to watch. In faraway Kaduna last weekend, there was much more. It was a story retold, a commitment reaffirmed, it was the 104th edition of the famed Georgian Cup, and it was FirstBank of Nigeria Limited reaffirming commitments, cementing legacies, not just around polo but across all sports. So when the combatants, Kaduna El-Amin and Kaduna Makarfi, came onto the turf that hot Sunday afternoon, it wasn’t just about playing to win, but it was a fight for a slice of the historic Georgian Cup. Teams with long histo- ries, the Kaduna-based El-Amin, a d o m i n a n t force in the Nigerian polo scene, caught the eyes of all as they rode their horses onto the Turf for the epic clash.

The team is one of Nigeria’s most dominant high-goal polo sides. They have an unmatched legacy with their numerous Geor- gian Cup titles, having won their first one in 1999. Led by Mohammed Babangida, who has won the Georgian Cup 16 times as El-Amin and once with Kaduna Kakuri, has a combined team strength of +16, comprising Lado Aliyu +3, Abdulrahman Mohammed+4, highly rated Facundo Ratama+6-golaler and team patron Mohammed Babangida+3. The opposing Kaduna Makarfi is also a polo powerhouse and a prominent rival to the dom- inant El-Amin. It has tested polo Gladiators in Aminu Alhaji+1, Hamisu Buba+3, Ibrahim Mohammed+2 and Argentine imports; Rico Recaite +6.

Complimenting their efforts are some of the world’s best horses: the Argentine Thoroughbred heavy horses and the sleek speed stars, the Arabian ponies. At stake is the FirstBank of Nigeria-sponsored, the oldest polo trophy in West Africa, the Georgian Cup. Now, on one side of the Turf were polo fans rooting for their favourite team while on the other were the royals led by the Emir of Zauzau, top government functionaries, Zamfara State’s gov- ernor, Dauda Lawal Dare and of course the Chief Executive of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, all waiting to be entertained.

The dribble runs from +6-goaler Rico Recaite of El-Amin and Fecundo Ratamar were a delight to watch, keeping fans on the edges of their seats throughout the 6-chukker round. As goals poured in, more fans trooped into the Murtala Moham- med Square Polo ground even as the shouts of “Moha” rent the air. Surely, it was El-Amin’s day, El-Amin game and El-Amin moment. Urged on by its teaming supporters, El-Amin walloped Kaduna Makarfi by 12 goals to 4 goals. Speaking shortly after, Babagida attributed the victory to hard work and team chemistry.

“Sixteen victories in this competition are never a joke. As a team, we have wonderful chemistry. We have been together for a long time. And we also understand the need to invest in our horses We have done so much for the physical well-being of our players and the horses as well.

While congratulating his team for a job well done, Babangida commended First- Bank for its commitment to the sponsor- ship of the Georgian Cup. “We cannot be here without FirstBank, we must appreciate what FirstBank have done for polo. We celebrated our 100th an- niversary together with FirstBank. First Bank is the lifeline of everything you’ve seen here over the past weeks”, Babangida sounded with high notes of appreciation.

Reacting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to sponsorship of the Georgian Cup. “We will continue to sponsor the Georgian Cup and remain committed in the same way we are committed to all other sports sponsorship that we are involved in, especially sporting initiatives that engage our youths”, he said. Donated by FirstBank in 1918, the Georgian Cup is the oldest trophy in West Africa and one of the longest-running sports sponsorships in the world.

Apart from Polo, FirstBank has a long history of supporting sports; the Elephant Boys play in the Nigeria Nationwide Foot- ball League, there’s the Elephant Girls, former African champions, there is the Lagos Open Golf Championship, the OBJ Golf tourney in Abeokuta and many more. But the one that held last weekend, Babangida says, will remain memorable in the minds of many for years to come