FirstBank Sets Record, Raises Lagos Open Prize Pool To N34.5m

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, the country’s biggest supporter of golf, has significantly increased its commitment to the sport, announcing a N34.5 million prize pool for the 64th edition of the annual Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

The announcement was made by FirstBank Group CEO, Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Ayokunle Ojo, Head of Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing.

According to Ojo, the new prize structure is designed to raise the championship’s profile and further develop professional golf in Nigeria and across the region.

“ W e ’ v e increased the pro-am prize fund from N5 million to N34.5 million, with the overall winner set to take home N10 million for a single day’s play — the biggest payout in Nigerian golf history,” Ojo said.

“This move reflects our commitment to growing the sport and supporting professionals at all levels.”

Reaffirming the bank’s long-standing support for golf, Ojo added that the Lagos Open is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of character, skill, and community.

Also speaking, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, described the championship as “a story of rededication — a tradition that inspires and a game that mirrors life through focus, dedication, and sportsmanship.”

The 64th Lagos Open tees off on Monday, November 17, starting with the Caddies event.

The Championship Kitty follows on Wednesday, while the Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity takes place on Thursday.

The main event will run from Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23, when a new champion will be crowned.