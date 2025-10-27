FirstBank Rolls Out Activities For Corporate Sustainability Week

FirstBank has announced the commencement of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) Week, scheduled to hold from October 27 to November 1, 2025.

According to a press release, the annual event, which is now in its ninth year, is a reflection of the bank’s commitment to community empowerment, environmental stewardship, and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The statement said: “Through the ‘Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness’ (SPARK) initiative, FirstBank continues to build on its legacy of sowing seeds of kindness, with a focus on uplifting communities and reducing environmental impact.

“During CR&S Week, the bank mobilises employees across the FirstBank Group, including FirstBank Nigeria, FirstBank UK, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank DRC, FirstBank Guinea, FirstBank Ghana, FBNBank Senegal, First Pension, and First Nominees, to dedicate their time and resources to meaningful causes aligned with the Bank’s sustainability strategy.”

Commenting on the week-long event, Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, said: “CR&S Week is a call to action. It is about showing up for humanity, being kind to one another, and proving that even the smallest act can ripple into lasting change.

“FirstBank believes that kindness is a currency that never devalues, and that is why every year since 2017, staff have gone the extra mile to give back to the communities through its SPARK initiative, while also encouraging people to perform acts of random kindness.”

The bank disclosed, in the statement, that it planned to plant at least 20,000 trees within the week in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), in the final phase of its support for Nigeria’s 2060 decarbonisation agenda.