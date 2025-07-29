FirstBank Retains Nigeria’s Best Bank For ESG At 2025 Euromoney Awards

FirstBank emerged as Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, held recently in London.

In a press release, FirstBank said this marks its second consecutive win in the ESG category, adding that it affirms, “ its leadership in sustainable finance and responsible banking across Nigeria.”

Commenting on the award, the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank as well as the Chairman of the FirstBank Sustainability Committee, Patrick Akhidenor, said:

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second time in a row, which is a validation of our efforts to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all our stakeholders.

Our approach to sustainability is hinged on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; responsible lending, procurement and climate initiatives” He added:

“We remain focused on driving impact through purposeful initiatives and inclusive growth, ensuring that our ESG efforts continue to create meaningful change in communities across Nigeria and beyond.”

According to the statement, the bank earned the award through its deepened sustainability commitments embedded across its operations and community initiatives.